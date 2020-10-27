Fire officials issue warning, reminder about generators during ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you lose power to your home in the midst of an ice storm, many Oklahomans will fire up their generator.

However, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are warning Oklahomans about the dangers surrounding generators when they are not used properly.

Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, says that while generators provide some relief during these times, they can be dangerous.

“The big problem we often see with those is the carbon monoxide poisoning or poisoning that you can get from those. So make sure you are using them outdoors away from your home and try to do it in a way that the fumes wouldn’t blow into your home. Also, we want to make sure that if you have carbon monoxide alarms, which we hope you do, make sure that those are functional and have good batteries in them right now because that’s the big danger with those generators,” Fulkerson said.

Also, officials stress that you should never try to refuel your generator when it is still hot.

“They really need to cool down before you refuel them, just like a lawnmower or anything else for that matter. So there are a few things to be aware of with those generators. Just know what they’re capable of doing too. Don’t try to ask them to do more than what they’re capable of doing. They all have their limits and you can’t use everything in your house like you normally would unless you have one that’s designed to do that, so just kind of be aware of what you’re using,” he said.

