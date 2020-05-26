Fire officials: Man suffers burns across body after electrical shock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man suffered burns to nearly 70 percent of his body after being shocked by an electrical current on Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 1100 block of N.W. 2nd St. following a report of someone being shocked.

Officials say the victim was part of a construction crew that was replacing guttering on the roof of a building in the area.

While he was holding onto a piece of the metal guttering, it came in contact with a high-voltage transmission line.

Authorities say the victim was conscious when firefighters arrived on the scene, but say it appeared that he suffered burns to about 70 percent of his body.