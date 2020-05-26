Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Fire officials: Man suffers burns across body after electrical shock

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man suffered burns to nearly 70 percent of his body after being shocked by an electrical current on Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 1100 block of N.W. 2nd St. following a report of someone being shocked.

Officials say the victim was part of a construction crew that was replacing guttering on the roof of a building in the area.

While he was holding onto a piece of the metal guttering, it came in contact with a high-voltage transmission line.

Authorities say the victim was conscious when firefighters arrived on the scene, but say it appeared that he suffered burns to about 70 percent of his body.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter