Fire officials: Puppies suffer smoke inhalation in duplex fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters tended to some four-legged residents who were able to escape a burning home on Friday morning.
Officials say police were already at the duplex, located near N.W. 1st and Virginia Ave., to speak with a man about an investigation when the fire started.
A fire truck was already at the scene to help officers, so they were quickly able to knock down the fire.
Fortunately, a woman and her child who live on the other side of the duplex were able to escape the flames without injury.
Investigators say a couple of dogs were able to get out but suffered some smoke inhalation.
At this point, what sparked the fire is still under investigation.
