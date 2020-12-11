Fire officials: Puppies suffer smoke inhalation in duplex fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters tended to some four-legged residents who were able to escape a burning home on Friday morning.

Officials say police were already at the duplex, located near N.W. 1st and Virginia Ave., to speak with a man about an investigation when the fire started.

A fire truck was already at the scene to help officers, so they were quickly able to knock down the fire.

Fortunately, a woman and her child who live on the other side of the duplex were able to escape the flames without injury.

Investigators say a couple of dogs were able to get out but suffered some smoke inhalation.

At this point, what sparked the fire is still under investigation.

