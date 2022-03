OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An abandoned southeast Oklahoma City home caught on fire Friday, and fire officials believe squatters caused the blaze.

SE 79th Street, near Shields, was shut down as Oklahoma City Fire Department crews battled the fire.

An abandoned Oklahoma City home that caught on fire Friday.

The windows of the home had burglar bars which made the situation more difficult.

Officials said the home was abandoned but people were staying inside to keep warm.

The damage was mostly contained to the first floor.