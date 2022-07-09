OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders across Oklahoma City are teaming up to save lives through a blood drive later this month.

The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma City Fire Department will come together to host the 2022 Boots & Badges Blood Drive on Saturday, July 23 at Paycom Center.

The blood drive, which benefits the Oklahoma Blood Institute, will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All donors will receive one admission ticket to either Frontier City, Science Museum of Oklahoma, or Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park. They will also receive a t-shirt and free food provided by the Oklahoma Pork Council.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the blood drive, but pre-scheduled appointments are preferred. To make an appointment for the Boots & Badges Blood Drive, click here.