Fire sparks at popular Paseo restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular restaurant says it is working to reopen its doors after a fire this past weekend.

On Sunday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire at Sauced, located near N.W. 29th and Paseo.

Officials say the restaurant suffered a bit of damage from the blaze, but they hope to reopen soon.

