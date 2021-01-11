Fire sparks at popular Paseo restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular restaurant says it is working to reopen its doors after a fire this past weekend.
On Sunday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire at Sauced, located near N.W. 29th and Paseo.
Officials say the restaurant suffered a bit of damage from the blaze, but they hope to reopen soon.
