Fire that scorched thousands of acres in Beaver County now 50% contained

BEAVER, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters have taken a stand against a massive wildfire burning in Beaver County.

This weekend, fire crews were called to Beaver County after a grass fire began to spread.

“Winds and the dry fuel, it’s hard to keep the fire out. It keeps reigniting behind our efforts,” said Don Cook, with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials say that the strong winds would feed the flames, causing the fire to spread to dry grass.

"We would get an area put out but then the wind would cause it to break back out, so it was just a continuous fight," said Keith Shadden, with Beaver County Emergency Management.

Some areas of the town of Beaver were evacuated as firefighters worked to prevent the fire from taking over several structures.

Officials say seven houses and several larger buildings were destroyed and countless others were damaged.

"The structures that burned yesterday, some of them have flared up as well," said Shadden.

In all, more than 29,000 acres have burned in the area.

As of Monday, officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services said the fire was 50-percent contained.