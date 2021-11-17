Fired Oklahoma City police officer faces new rape, sexual abuse complaints

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fired Oklahoma City Police Department officer is back behind bars facing new complaints of rape and sexual abuse, just eight days after a jury found him not guilty of similar crimes.

“He didn’t have a lot of time,” said Brandon Pasley, the Senior Director of Specialized Training at the YWCA. “We’re already seeing his name again.”

Luis Maldonado, 44, was arrested at the City Rescue Mission in downtown OKC. He now faces first-degree rape, domestic assault and battery, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and threatening to perform an act of violence complaints.

On November 5, at the Oklahoma County District Court, a jury found the fired Oklahoma City police officer not guilty after a woman accused him of attacking her, giving her a nose bleed, then forcing her to perform oral sex.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault are two of the crimes with the greatest recidivism,” said Pasley.

New court documents allege Maldonado formed a relationship with a woman while he was in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting trial. The pair moved in together after the verdict. According to the documents, the alleged victim gave him $8,000 and a cellphone.

The arrest warrant alleges the victim woke up last week to Maldonado raping her and then strangling her when she did not let him use her car. Later that evening, the victim allegedly heard him say, “I already got off with it once, don’t think I can’t again,” and that he “would shoot her if she spoke with police about the incident.”

“Once an individual like that enters the ranks of law enforcement, they have access to a whole other arsenal of tools that they can use to control people,” said Pasley.

“We may not see offenses come with this frequency in terms of warrants being issued and systems responding so quickly, it isn’t uncommon in terms of prevalence,” he said.

Pasley also pointed to Maldonado’s former role as a police officer.

“Law enforcement individuals, if they are batterers and law enforcement, they know how to manipulate the system,” he said.

Pasley said police officers and the YWCA often work together, training each other to prevent or handle situations just like this.

Maldonado’s attorney, Joi Miskel, said the woman should be the one facing charges and provided KFOR the following statement:

“Mr. Maldonado is yet again being falsely accused. His accuser is a nurse at the Oklahoma County jail who had been having inappropriate relations with Mr. Maldonado while he was incarcerated. She took advantage her position, and her actions were criminal. She should be the one charged, not Mr. Maldonado. When Mr. Maldonado wanted to end the relationship after his release, she filed said charges. The truth will come out, and I anticipate it will absolve Mr. Maldonado of all charges” JOI MISKEL, ATTORNEY

News 4 did reach out to the Oklahoma County Detention Center about whether they can confirm the woman is or was an employee at the jail. Jail officials said they are investigating.

News 4 also reached out to “Turn Key,” the contractor who hires people to work certain jobs at the jail. So far, we have not heard back.