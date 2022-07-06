OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering after suffering an injury while fighting an apartment fire.

Around 8 p.m. on July 5, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to an apartment fire in the 1100 block of N. Glade Ave.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see smoke and flames coming from the two-story apartment building.

A tenant told investigators that they had turned on the stove to cook a chicken, and then went to the store. When they came back, their unit was on fire.

The tenant went inside, grabbed their dog, and got to safety.

Firefighters searched the building but everyone had already evacuated.

Due to the high temperatures, fire crews say they needed to rotate until the flames were extinguished.

Officials say one firefighter injured his back while fighting the fire. No other injuries were reported.