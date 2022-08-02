OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were busy battling several mobile home fires on Monday.

Officials say four mobile homes caught fire near N.W. 10th and Ann Arbor.

Fire crews say three of the four mobile homes were empty. The one home that wasn’t vacant had four dogs trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue three of the dogs, but one dog died.

Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby homes, but the mobile homes that caught fire are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.