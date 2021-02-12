Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Warr Acres, multiple apartments on fire

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are battling a blaze that is burning in multiple apartments at a Warr Acres apartment complex.

The apartment complex is in the 5300 block of Northwest 42nd Street. A community member at the scene contacted KFOR and identified the complex as Amberwood Apartments.

Fire officials contacted emergency dispatch and requested an EMSA ambulance be sent to the scene.

Officials posted an update on the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s official Twitter page, stating that the blaze spread to multiple apartments.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from outside but have since moved inside the building to fight the flames.

Apartment Fire – 5300 block NW. 42nd. Multiple apartments reported to be on fire. This fire was fought from the exterior initially with crews moving inside now. No reports of injuries. BF 8:41 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SRPioVYnws — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 13, 2021

Local resident Chelsea Kennedy shared the following video she took of the fire:

This is a developing situation and more information will soon be provided.