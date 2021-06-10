Firefighters battle blaze near Oklahoma County Jail, several Oklahoma City streets closed

Oklahoma City firefighters at a warehouse near the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The warehouse caught on fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a blaze at a warehouse near the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm commercial fire Thursday evening at Shartel and Dean A. McGee, where a facility believed to be a warehouse is in flames.

Oklahoma City firefighters at a warehouse near the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The warehouse caught on fire.

Classen and Shartel are closed and Robert S. Kerr Avenue is being shut down. Francis and 4th Street were also closed to accommodate firefighters.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.