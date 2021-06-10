Firefighters battle blaze near Oklahoma County Jail, several Oklahoma City streets closed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a blaze at a warehouse near the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Firefighters were called to a two-alarm commercial fire Thursday evening at Shartel and Dean A. McGee, where a facility believed to be a warehouse is in flames.
Classen and Shartel are closed and Robert S. Kerr Avenue is being shut down. Francis and 4th Street were also closed to accommodate firefighters.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.