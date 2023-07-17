OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to a three-alarm commercial fire in Oklahoma City Monday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was near SW 59th and Western. Currently, there are no reports of injuries.

Officials say because of the way this building was constructed, it was more difficult to put out the fire.

“Because of the size of the structure and because of the type of construction, this particular type of construction it would be very easy for the fire to travel in that attic space,” said District Acting Chief Andrew McCann.

Fire officials have confirmed the fire is out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.