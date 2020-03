Grass fire near Hefner and Eastern

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters worked to prevent a grass fire from spreading to nearby cedar trees in Oklahoma City.

On Monday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 2000 block of E. Hefner Rd.

As winds fanned the flames, the blaze spread along the roadway in a nearby field.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to prevent the flames from reaching a pod of cedar trees nearby.