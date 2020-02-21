Live Now
Firefighters battle large blaze at N.W. Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the Summerfield Apartments near Hefner and Meridian before 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews battle N.W. OKC apartment fire.
Residents tell KFOR smoke alarms woke them up and they were then evacuated.

Several buildings at the complex are on fire.

Crews battle N.W. OKC apartment fire.
Firefighters responded to the complex around 2 a.m. Friday for a fire in a bathroom, but that fire was put out.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

