Firefighters battle large blaze at N.W. Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.
Crews responded to the Summerfield Apartments near Hefner and Meridian before 5 a.m. Friday.
Residents tell KFOR smoke alarms woke them up and they were then evacuated.
Several buildings at the complex are on fire.
Firefighters responded to the complex around 2 a.m. Friday for a fire in a bathroom, but that fire was put out.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.