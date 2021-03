GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen in Guthrie after a fire sparked at a vehicle salvage yard.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Guthrie firefighters were called to a vehicle salvage yard near Sooner Rd. and Division St.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were met with thick clouds of smoke coming from the yard.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.