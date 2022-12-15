OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a massive fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a commercial business on fire in the 2400 block of N.W. 40th St.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Fire crews immediately took a defensive stance and worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire along NW 40th St

As firefighters were battling the blaze, several walls of the structure collapsed.

Fortunately, fire crews say no one has been injured in the three-alarm blaze.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of N.W. 40th, between May Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave.