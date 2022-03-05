UPDATE: The grassfire at SW 29th and MacArthur has been contained. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a large grassfire in the city’s southwest section.

The grassfire is burning at SW 29th and MacArthur.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official said the fire is close to a mobile home park, but has not reached any structures.

Multiple crews are at the scene, fighting the fire.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.