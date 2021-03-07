Firefighters battle mobile home fire in southeast OKC

The site of a mobile home fire Sunday morning near SE 134th and S Hiwassee Road. Fire crews were able to contain the fire after it spread to a nearby outbuilding and the surrounding grassy area.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews battled a mobile home fire Sunday morning near SE 134th and S Hiwassee Road.

OKCFD responded to the fire around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Two residents were inside the home at the time but escaped without injury.

The flames spread to a nearby outbuilding and the surrounding grassy area but firefighters were able to keep the fire contained.

Crews with the Norman Fire Department also assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

