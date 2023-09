SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven people were able to escape a house fire in Spencer Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire ignited near NE 36th and Anderson Rd. around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency crews respond to Spencer house fire. Image KFOR.

Fire officials say multiple agencies responded to fight this fire and it took nearly an hour to put out the flames.

Seven people were able to get out and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and estimated damage is still under investigation.