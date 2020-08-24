Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at metro apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a scary scene for neighbors as Oklahoma City firefighters battled a large blaze at a metro apartment complex.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City fire crews received a call about a blaze at the Lakewood Estates apartment complex, near Wilshire Blvd. and Lyrewood Lane.

Initial reports indicated that children could be inside the apartment.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, the flames were too powerful, so the fire became a defensive fight.

Initially, first responders were worried the building would collapse but were able to get the fire under control and enter the structure.

Once inside, firefighters made a swift search preparing their rescue mission.

Fortunately, fire crews determined no one was inside and no one was injured.

During their multiple searches, firefighters did find a dog who died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

