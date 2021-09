OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a blaze that spread through multiple apartments Monday afternoon, and are trying to keep the fire from going beyond the complex.

Crews are in the 5500 block of Northwest 50th Street.

Flames spread to four apartments.

Firefighters are taking defensive measures to prevent the blaze from moving beyond the complex.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.