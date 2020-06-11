Firefighters battling blazes in Major County

RINGWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to climb and strong winds move through the area, officials warn that the fire danger is increasing across Oklahoma.

For more than 24 hours, firefighters in Major County have been battling several grass fires.

On Thursday morning, officials with the Ringwood Fire Department said they were working two fires in the area.

Fire near Ringwood

Initially, firefighters said the blazes were contained but they were concerned that weather conditions would deteriorate.

As a result, the Ringwood Fire Department asked farmers in the path of the fire to have discs and tractors ready.

Currently, there are burn bans in place in Cimarron and Texas counties.