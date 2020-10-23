Firefighters battling house fire in Bethany

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Bethany.

Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon fire departments were called at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 7600 block of Northwest 25th Street.

The Bethany fire crew arrived and found flames shooting out of the back of the house.

Firefighters searched the home for occupants, but do not think anyone was inside.

No further details were released by authorities.

This is a developing situation.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter