Firefighters battling house fire in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Bethany.

Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon fire departments were called at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 7600 block of Northwest 25th Street.

The Bethany fire crew arrived and found flames shooting out of the back of the house.

Firefighters searched the home for occupants, but do not think anyone was inside.

No further details were released by authorities.

This is a developing situation.

