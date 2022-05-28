EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Edmond.

Crews were called at 8:08 a.m. to the 15500 block of Fairview Farm.

Firefighters are still at the scene, but have the blaze mostly extinguished.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the Edmond area.

An official said the fire started in the closet and spread into the rest of the house.

Heavy smoke was visible, and firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut into the home to create ventilation as they worked to put out the flames.

Everyone inside the home evacuated safely. There were no injuries.