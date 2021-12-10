UPDATE: Firefighters working to determine cause of blaze at SE Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews extinguished a blaze at an Oklahoma City home, and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were called to SE 25th and Central Avenue at around 8 p.m. Friday.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR that no one was inside the home, but flames were burning through the roof.

Crews snuffed out the blaze and are extinguishing hot spots to secure the area.

Officials are working to determine what ignited the blaze.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it is available.

