Firefighters: Be safe while grilling for Memorial Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people will be spending Memorial Day weekend with their families, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they want to make sure you are safe if you decide to grill.

Grilling outside is one of the most popular activities during Memorial Day, but it can also be a fire hazard.

Safety Tips

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

Grill should be placed away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Remove grease and fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Charcoal Grills

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

Propane Grills

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

If your grill has a gas leak, turn off both the gas tank and the grill.

If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department.

If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least five minutes before re-lighting it.