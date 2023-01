OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters battled a blaze at an RV early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire at an RV near S.E. 89th and Sunnylane.

Officials say one person and two dogs were inside the camper when the fire started. Fortunately, they were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.