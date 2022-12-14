OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second time this year, Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating a fire at an abandoned school building.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to the old Oklahoma City Public Schools Administration Building, near N.W. 9th and Klein.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized that someone had broken into the abandoned building through a window.

“I know that it’s the second fire here. I don’t know if there has been any more. The other one was a lot more significant and it was also more open at that time. This time, it was pretty secure except for that one window. But it just takes one window to open for them to get in,” said Batt. Chief David Shearer, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In July, firefighters were called to the building to fight a three-alarm fire.