Firefighters discover body of Oklahoma man swept away by floodwaters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City rescue crews say they have found the body of a missing man who was swept away by floodwaters earlier this week.

Ski Island, a neighborhood near MacArthur and Britton in Oklahoma City, is prone to flooding when heavy rains are involved.

On Monday night, neighbors say 49-year-old Monte Williams was attempting to drive to his mother’s house after receiving a call that her home was flooding.

While driving through Ski Island, Williams’ car became stuck in the high water, just feet from his mother’s home.

Witnesses say the father of two got on the hood of his car before he disappeared under the water.

“He didn’t make it the 100 feet to his mom’s house,” neighbor Jane Champney said.

For days, divers from the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene to continue their search for Williams.

On Thursday, that search came to an end.

Around 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters in a boat located Williams’ body under a boat that was on a lift in a channel that leads to the spillway.

