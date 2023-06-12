OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are investigating a bizarre scene that left one man dead in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of N.W. 141st St.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported a large amount of smoke coming from the home.

Once the main body of the fire was knocked down, firefighters went into the house to extinguish the rest of the blaze.

While inside, firefighters say they found many containers with chemicals and some explosives.

Hazmat crews and the Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate.

At that point, officials found the body of a man inside the house. The victim has not been identified yet.

So far, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene.