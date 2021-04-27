Firefighters free worker trapped underneath dump truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters rescued a man on Tuesday, freeing him from beneath the dump truck he was trapped under.

The man was trapped under the dump truck near 164th and Rockwell in Northwest Oklahoma City, just before noon.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the man was working on the dump truck’s brakes when the truck fell on him.

The worker was awake and breathing as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital.

No updated information was provided on the man’s condition.

