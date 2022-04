BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma firefighters were flown to a hospital after a fire truck went into a rollover at the scene of a grassfire.

The crash occurred in Beaver County Tuesday night.

The fire continued burning into Wednesday.

Volunteer firefighters from Balko, Okla., were burned in the crash. They were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, for treatment.

The grassfire burned over 15,000 acres and at least four structures.