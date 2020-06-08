Firefighters in Chickasha test positive for COVID-19, city officials say

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters with the Chickasha Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced last week.

On Friday, the City of Chickasha confirmed that more than one Chickasha firefighter tested positive for the virus. City officials did not say how many firefighters tested positive.

“We have been notified that some of our fire fighters have tested positive for coronavirus,” said John Noblitt, City Manager. “In the interest of public safety, we wanted to notify citizens and encourage them to monitor their own health in case of exposure.”

“Due to the nature of fire work,” said city officials, “other firefighters may have been exposed and could be asymptomatic coronavirus carriers.”

Those who may have been exposed have been tested and are being closely monitored for symptoms.

Anyone who attended the IAFF and PFO sponsored Voter Registration Drive on May 30 or the Chickasha City Council Meeting on June 1 is encouraged to closely monitor themselves for symptoms due to high firefighter attendance at these events.

If you have a fever, cough, experience shortness of breath or begin exhibiting other coronavirus symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your doctor.