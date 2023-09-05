EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews rushed to Boucher Drive near I-35 and Waterloo Monday morning to battle flames for the second time in two days.

“We received multiple calls,” said Chris Denton of the Edmond Fire Department. “Calls of black smoke coming from a structure over here… [Crews] were able to make entry and go in, put the fire out relatively quickly.”

According to Denton, there was also a fire there on Saturday.

“We had a fire here in the building located behind this. It did get into this front building. We actually have two buildings, two metal buildings here, two separate businesses,” said Denton.

He said the building in the back is a total loss from Saturday’s fire.

The front building was also significantly damaged. According to Denton, it is a concrete specialty coating business, so there were multiple potentially dangerous chemicals inside.

“Thankfully they do have this [fire] out and they were able to, you know, protect those chemicals against the fire that was on the inside,” said Denton. “So, good news there.”

The causes of the fires are still under investigation. No injuries were reported.