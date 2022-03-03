OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating after a barbershop inside a strip mall caught fire late Wednesday night.

Arriving firefighters were met with a large amount of fire showing from a single-story strip shopping center.

Thankfully, the fire was knocked down quickly.

Firefighters forced the doors open to check for fire spread into other parts of the building.

Fire officials say the quick work of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading beyond the barbershop.

Smoke alarms were present and functional in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The complex and contents were valued at $379,387 with an estimated loss of $65,000.