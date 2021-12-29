Firefighters investigating blaze at Oklahoma City shopping center

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are investigating a blaze after a shopping center caught fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a shopping center at N.W. 10th and Meridian for a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the building.

Firefighters initially fought the fire from the outside before moving inside to search the structure.

Officials say the shopping center was mostly vacant, adding that the businesses that were in the building were not damaged.

Investigators say there was evidence of homeless activity inside the area where the fire began.

At this point, crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

