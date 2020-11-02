Firefighters investigating duplex fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A duplex fire in northeast Oklahoma City is under investigation.

Around midnight on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a duplex fire near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officials say one person was inside the home when the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

Fortunately, that resident was able to get out safely.

Investigators say the neighborhood is without power so they are still looking into an exact cause of the fire.

