OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating after a home went up in flames on Sunday.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to a fire near N.W. 36th and Meridian.

Investigators say the family was home when the blaze started, but they were able to make it out safely.

Crews believe it may have started with an electrical issue in the attic.