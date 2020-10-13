Firefighters investigating large outbuilding fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters were able to contain a large fire that started inside an outbuilding in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire at a business near S.E. 25th and I-35.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized an outbuilding behind a cleaning service company was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say an employee was the first one to notice the flames and called 911.

“We did have several barrels of product around the exterior of the building, but none of those caught on fire,” said David Scheer, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Crews are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

