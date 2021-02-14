Firefighters: Oklahomans using dangerous items to try and stay warm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although we’ve never seen freezing temperatures like this before, officials say you should not get overconfident when it comes to playing in the snow.

Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, says that although ponds and lakes appear to be completely frozen, they are not safe to walk on.

“We continue to tell people to please not do that. As one of our guys said on an interview the other day, nothing good can come from that, and that’s exactly right. So we’re just encouraging people to just please talk to your children and just make sure that everyone is aware of just how absolutely dangerous that is,” Fulkerson said. “We’re prepared. We’ve have the equipment and we’ve got the training and will go, but we don’t want to get in that water if we don’t have to. So let’s keep everybody out safe.”

Fulkerson says they have already responded to a couple of fires caused by heat lamps.

“People need to be aware of that. Those heat lamps can be very dangerous. They’re another heat source. Just like any other heat source, you need to keep those away from anything that can burn, especially the blankets and straw that they use in dog houses and things. That’s just not a good option,” Fulkerson said.

In another instance, Fulkerson says a family was using tiki torches inside to warm their home when one knocked over.

Firefighters say if you are staying inside, make sure you are using your space heater properly.

He says if you are using a space heater to warm your home, make sure you turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed.

“They’re not designed to be the permanent heat source in your home, although we understand that may be all some people have,” he said.