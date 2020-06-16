Firefighters protect neighboring homes from large blaze in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews worked to protect neighboring homes while responding to a large blaze in northwest Oklahoma City earlier this week.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a vacant house fire in the 1600 block of N.W. 7th St.

When officers arrived on the scene, flames could be seen engulfing the home.

Fire crews quickly worked to protect nearby structures and prevent the flames from spreading to other homes in the area.

Officials say they were able get the fire under control, but say an adjacent home sustained some fire damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

The home is considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.