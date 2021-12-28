Firefighters put out blaze at Oklahoma City Sonic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a fast-food restaurant overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at the Sonic, located near S.W. 15th and Meridian.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

They were able to quickly put out the fire, and say no one was injured.

Investigators say combustible material left on or near the grill, which was left on when the restaurant closed, sparked the blaze.

