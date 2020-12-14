Firefighters raise money to spread Christmas cheer to foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are spreading a little bit of Christmas cheer to children in foster care across the state.

For the past 20 years, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department have partnered with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy to help those in need.

In the past, firefighters would get wish lists from the children and would personally go out and purchase the gifts. Once the shopping was done, firefighters would load the gifts onto the trucks and would deliver them to the children.

“We have wonderful personnel with very big hearts,” said Chief Richard Kelley. “Part of our departmental mission statement is to ‘meet the need,’ and our personnel always find ways to do that on and off the job.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fire crews decided to raise money for the group instead of purchasing gifts the traditional way.

The department raised $12,500 to help children this holiday season.

“Oklahoma City Firefighters have been one of our most stalwart supporters over the years for ensuring the foster youth of the state have their wishes met over the holidays,” said Joe Dorman, CEO of OICA. “Without the generosity of these men and women, I do not know how we could possibly meet the needs for the thousands of foster youth in Oklahoma.”