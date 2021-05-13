Firefighters rescue man from back of garbage truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters worked to rescue a man who was trapped inside a garbage truck in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews began working to pull a man out of the back of a garbage truck near Reno Ave. and Ann Arbor.

After several minutes, firefighters were able to pull him out of the truck and load him onto a stretcher.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that the driver of the trash truck didn’t know the man was in the back until he was captured on one of the truck’s cameras. At that point, the driver stopped and called 911.

So far, officials say they don’t know who the victim is and why he was in the truck.