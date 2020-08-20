Firefighters rescue man from burning home in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang firefighters rescued a man from his burning home on Wednesday.

Mustang Fire Department crews rushed to a home on Highway 152, north of Sara Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters got the man, who was described as older, out of his bedroom and into his backyard, then gave him CPR.

Fire officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of the home.

Officials have not provided an update on the man’s current condition.

One pet was inside the home, but it is not known if the pet survived the fire.

