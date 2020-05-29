Firefighters rescue one in N.W. Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was rescued after an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City caught on fire.

Crews responded to the scene just before 12:20 a.m. on Friday in the 4100 block of N.W. 10th St.

When crews arrived, light smoke was coming out of the three-story building.

Firefighters found one person inside a smoky apartment and removed them. Officials say the victim refused further treatment or transportation to the hospital.

A sprinkler system activated in the apartment which helped contain the fire, but smoke was present in several units.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental due to unattended cooking.

Damages were estimated at $7,500 for structure and contents combined.