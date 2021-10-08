Firefighters respond to dangerous prank at Midwest City High School

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A dangerous prank at the Midwest City High School is sparking a warning from fire officials.

It’s another Tiktok-inspired trend to steal or destroy items in school bathrooms. In this case, two students could face criminal charges.

On Wednesday morning, staff members called for help after putting out the trashcan fire in the boys bathroom.

Richardson said two students who have now been identified are believed to have lit a roll of toilet paper in the trash can.

“When our crews went into the bathroom, they found melted trashcan and smoldering ashes in the trash can,” said David Richardson with the Midwest City Fire Department.

Fire officials told KFOR the entire high school was evacuated because of the disruption.

Residents expressed their frustration about the news.

“This is where they get their education, and it’s gone too far,” said Tamara Foos. “It’s affecting other children. It’s affecting staff members and it’s not okay.

“You’re in school to learn not to destroy stuff if you’re in the bathroom to go to the bathroom, not to destroy stuff,” said Skylar Buck.

Richardson told KFOR firefighters used ventilation fans to get the smoke out, and the trashcan fire created enough smoke to get a light haze.

“Had this happened in between classes, and there wasn’t a quick reaction from staff, maybe it was able to burn a bit longer,” said Richardson. “It could’ve been a lot more dangerous to everybody in the school.”

To try and curb the destructive pranks, paper towels are no longer in the boy’s bathrooms, and toilet paper could be next.

“You’re there to learn. What kind of future are you setting up for yourself if you’re destroying bathrooms,” said Buck.

“It’s all fun and games when you’re a child,” said Foos. “It’s not fun and games when it affects you for the rest of your life.”

KFOR is not releasing the students’ names because they’re juveniles.

With these TikTok challenges popping up across the country, fire officials are asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers.