Firefighters respond to early morning blaze in Spencer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters worked to protect a home in Spencer as a garage went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 2900 block of Outpost Dr.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized the garage was engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread to any nearby land or structures.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, officials say the garage is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter