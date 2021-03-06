Firefighters respond to fatal structure fire in south OKC

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma City fire crews on the scene of a fatal shed fire that occurred Saturday morning near SE 44th and Shields. Crews found one man deceased inside the structure and are still investigating the fire.

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. Saturday, crews did not find a second victim after a thorough search of the structure.

Original story:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews found one man deceased after responding to a shed fire Saturday morning near SE 44th Street and S Shields Boulevard.

OKCFD responded to a structure fire around 7:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of SE 49th.

Crews arrived to find one adult male deceased in a shed that was completely engulfed in flames at the time of arrival.

OKCFD says bystanders believe that a second person may have been inside.

Fire crews are still searching.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter