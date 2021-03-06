Firefighters respond to fatal structure fire in south OKC

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. Saturday, crews did not find a second victim after a thorough search of the structure.
Original story:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews found one man deceased after responding to a shed fire Saturday morning near SE 44th Street and S Shields Boulevard.
OKCFD responded to a structure fire around 7:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of SE 49th.
Crews arrived to find one adult male deceased in a shed that was completely engulfed in flames at the time of arrival.
OKCFD says bystanders believe that a second person may have been inside.
Fire crews are still searching.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
Latest Stories
- Cheating during remote testing is a problem. Now there is a fix
- Cap gas prices: 6 ways to save on gasoline
- 978 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma
- A great weekend in the making! Milder temps into next week with 70s in our future!
- Do Facebook and Twitter silence conservatives? Data shows they actually dominate