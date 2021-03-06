Firefighters respond to fatal structure fire in south OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews on the scene of a fatal shed fire that occurred Saturday morning near SE 44th and Shields. Crews found one man deceased inside the structure and are still investigating the fire.

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. Saturday, crews did not find a second victim after a thorough search of the structure.

Original story:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews found one man deceased after responding to a shed fire Saturday morning near SE 44th Street and S Shields Boulevard.

OKCFD responded to a structure fire around 7:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of SE 49th.

Crews arrived to find one adult male deceased in a shed that was completely engulfed in flames at the time of arrival.

OKCFD says bystanders believe that a second person may have been inside.

Fire crews are still searching.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Latest Stories